Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

In the latest trading session, 6.17 million Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.25 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $61.29B. OXY’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.24% off its 52-week high of $74.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.62, which suggests the last value was 66.35% up since then. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.23 million.

Analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended OXY as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.64.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 65.99 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 122.18%, with the 5-day performance at 7.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 14.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OXY’s forecast low is $52.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Occidental Petroleum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 90.84% over the past 6 months, a 311.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation will rise 725.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 183.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.84 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $9.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.01 billion and $6.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings to increase by 113.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.46% per year.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 0.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 0.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 82.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.48%. There are 82.33% institutions holding the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.01% of the shares, roughly 112.53 million OXY shares worth $3.26 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.62% or 99.52 million shares worth $2.88 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 68.38 million shares estimated at $1.98 billion under it, the former controlled 7.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 26.09 million shares worth around $982.92 million.