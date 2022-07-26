Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 7.16 million Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.04. With the company’s per share price at $11.20 changed hands at $3.35 or 42.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $103.49M. KOSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.64% off its 52-week high of $22.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.00, which suggests the last value was 55.36% up since then. When we look at Koss Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.13K.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Instantly KOSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 54.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.86 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 42.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.87%, with the 5-day performance at 54.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 54.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Koss Corporation earnings to increase by 181.40%.

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.58% of Koss Corporation shares while 12.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.14%. There are 12.89% institutions holding the Koss Corporation stock share, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.97% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million KOSS shares worth $5.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.01% or 0.18 million shares worth $1.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.96 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 96440.0 shares worth around $1.03 million.