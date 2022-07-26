Is Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.32 changed hands at -$0.62 or -3.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.76B. SQSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -207.3% off its 52-week high of $59.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.43, which suggests the last value was 25.31% up since then. When we look at Squarespace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 703.64K.

Analysts gave the Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SQSP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Squarespace Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) trade information

Instantly SQSP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.01 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -3.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.51%, with the 5-day performance at -9.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) is -11.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQSP’s forecast low is $20.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Squarespace Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.49% over the past 6 months, a 84.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $211.9 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Squarespace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $222.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $196.01 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Squarespace Inc. earnings to increase by 3.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.77% per year.

SQSP Dividends

Squarespace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.66% of Squarespace Inc. shares while 75.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.16%. There are 75.92% institutions holding the Squarespace Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 24.42% of the shares, roughly 22.36 million SQSP shares worth $659.65 million.

Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 21.04% or 19.27 million shares worth $568.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $22.84 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $20.47 million.