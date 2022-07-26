Investors Could Make -139.66% On Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s per share price at $16.69 changed hands at $1.57 or 10.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.39B. TALO’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.73% off its 52-week high of $25.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.57, which suggests the last value was 48.65% up since then. When we look at Talos Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TALO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Talos Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Instantly TALO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.76 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 10.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.31%, with the 5-day performance at 11.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 5.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TALO’s forecast low is $19.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Talos Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.65% over the past 6 months, a 6,114.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Talos Energy Inc. will rise 146.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 565.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $334.19 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Talos Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $340.49 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Talos Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 67.50%.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 16.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.35% of Talos Energy Inc. shares while 80.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.45%. There are 80.87% institutions holding the Talos Energy Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.71% of the shares, roughly 16.27 million TALO shares worth $256.9 million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.59% or 9.57 million shares worth $93.77 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 2.88 million shares estimated at $30.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $22.44 million.