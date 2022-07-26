Investors Could Make 12.61% On Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) Stock

In the latest trading session, 11.73 million Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.02 changing hands around $1.47 or 10.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.72B. SHLX’s last price was a premium, traded about 8.3% off its 52-week high of $14.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.76, which suggests the last value was 32.83% up since then. When we look at Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) trade information

Instantly SHLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.04 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 10.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.30%, with the 5-day performance at 1.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is 5.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.15 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SHLX’s forecast low is $13.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 12.61% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.66% over the past 6 months, a 9.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. will rise 2.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $137.2 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $139.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $133.78 million and $134.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. earnings to decrease by -0.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.90% per year.

SHLX Dividends

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02. The 8.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 8.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.54% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares while 18.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.98%. There are 18.87% institutions holding the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.10% of the shares, roughly 16.13 million SHLX shares worth $185.81 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.26% or 8.89 million shares worth $126.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. With 17.3 million shares estimated at $242.01 million under it, the former controlled 4.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $55.97 million.