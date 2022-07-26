Investor Confidence Declines As Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) Shares Lose -$0.17

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at -$0.17 or -11.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.58M. HYPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1158.33% off its 52-week high of $16.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was -9.85% down since then. When we look at Hyperfine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 151.47K.

Analysts gave the Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HYPR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hyperfine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Instantly HYPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -11.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.79%, with the 5-day performance at -15.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) is -37.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYPR’s forecast low is $5.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -506.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -316.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hyperfine Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.6 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Hyperfine Inc. earnings to decrease by -176.80%.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.65% of Hyperfine Inc. shares while 42.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.98%. There are 42.89% institutions holding the Hyperfine Inc. stock share, with Monashee Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.17% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million HYPR shares worth $6.21 million.

Fosun International Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.15% or 1.74 million shares worth $6.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 25802.0 shares estimated at $92887.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3972.0 shares worth around $17397.0.