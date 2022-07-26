Investing In SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 14.02 million SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.07 changed hands at $0.25 or 13.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.64M. SBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.8% off its 52-week high of $5.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 172.43K.

Analysts gave the SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SBIG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) trade information

Instantly SBIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.2500 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 13.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.05%, with the 5-day performance at 22.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) is -17.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBIG’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -117.39% for it to hit the projected low.

SBIG Dividends

SpringBig Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s Major holders