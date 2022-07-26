Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 19.49 million Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $13.75 changed hands at $3.32 or 31.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $649.14M. IEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.09% off its 52-week high of $14.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.38, which suggests the last value was 53.6% up since then. When we look at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 386.12K.

Analysts gave the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IEA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Instantly IEA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.76 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 31.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.46%, with the 5-day performance at 46.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is 47.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IEA’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.23% over the past 6 months, a 136.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. will rise 91.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 116.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $571.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $697.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $491.21 million and $697.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. earnings to increase by 136.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

IEA Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.01% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares while 88.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.92%. There are 88.28% institutions holding the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock share, with Ares Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 31.54% of the shares, roughly 15.24 million IEA shares worth $140.22 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 2.24 million shares worth $20.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $17.93 million under it, the former controlled 4.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $7.53 million.