Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 5.11 million Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.34 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.71B. HLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.8% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.16, which suggests the last value was 2.45% up since then. When we look at Haleon plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.54 million.

Analysts gave the Haleon plc (HLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HLN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.65 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.67%, with the 5-day performance at -2.67% in the red.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.51, meaning bulls need a downside of -109.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLN’s forecast low is $2.80 with $3.85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 47.55% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 61.85% for it to hit the projected low.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders