Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s per share price at $19.22 changed hands at -$0.28 or -1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.08B. APPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -388.97% off its 52-week high of $93.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.43, which suggests the last value was 24.92% up since then. When we look at Digital Turbine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Analysts gave the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APPS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.38 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.49%, with the 5-day performance at 9.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 15.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPS’s forecast low is $25.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -342.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Digital Turbine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.57% over the past 6 months, a 3.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Digital Turbine Inc. will rise 56.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 300.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $336.5 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Digital Turbine Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $355.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $95.08 million and $191.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 253.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 85.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Digital Turbine Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.00% per year.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.02% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares while 75.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.11%. There are 75.76% institutions holding the Digital Turbine Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.75% of the shares, roughly 10.43 million APPS shares worth $456.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 8.73 million shares worth $532.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.48 million shares estimated at $151.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $107.58 million.