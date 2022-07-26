Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $13.22 changed hands at $0.21 or 1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $909.67M. DCPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.37% off its 52-week high of $37.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.51, which suggests the last value was 50.76% up since then. When we look at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DCPH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Instantly DCPH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.27 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.31%, with the 5-day performance at 3.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is -5.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.28 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.43% over the past 6 months, a 49.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.69 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $32.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.57 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.90% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 74.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.11%. There are 74.34% institutions holding the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.78% of the shares, roughly 6.48 million DCPH shares worth $63.3 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 5.58 million shares worth $54.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.41 million shares estimated at $54.05 million under it, the former controlled 9.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $11.28 million.