Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.76. With the company’s per share price at $43.05 changed hands at $2.69 or 6.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.76B. CPE’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.43% off its 52-week high of $66.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.32, which suggests the last value was 41.18% up since then. When we look at Callon Petroleum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CPE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Callon Petroleum Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.02.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Instantly CPE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.34 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.89%, with the 5-day performance at 9.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is 3.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.14 days.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Callon Petroleum Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.85% over the past 6 months, a 80.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Callon Petroleum Company will rise 169.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $570.24 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Callon Petroleum Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $616.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $341.23 million and $552.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Callon Petroleum Company earnings to increase by 111.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.94% of Callon Petroleum Company shares while 80.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.45%. There are 80.85% institutions holding the Callon Petroleum Company stock share, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 18.97% of the shares, roughly 11.7 million CPE shares worth $552.86 million.

Blackstone Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.33% or 8.84 million shares worth $417.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 3.34 million shares estimated at $165.09 million under it, the former controlled 5.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $84.82 million.