Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.93 changed hands at -$0.49 or -1.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.60B. BBWI’s current price is a discount, trading about -149.01% off its 52-week high of $82.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.75, which suggests the last value was 21.8% up since then. When we look at Bath & Body Works Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 million.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Instantly BBWI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 34.12 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.11%, with the 5-day performance at 16.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is 13.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBWI’s forecast low is $26.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bath & Body Works Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.00% over the past 6 months, a -38.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bath & Body Works Inc. will fall -3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.38 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Bath & Body Works Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $1.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.61 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -47.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Bath & Body Works Inc. earnings to increase by 27.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.33% per year.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 23. The 2.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.72% of Bath & Body Works Inc. shares while 100.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.03%. There are 100.91% institutions holding the Bath & Body Works Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.95% of the shares, roughly 28.5 million BBWI shares worth $1.99 billion.

Lone Pine Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 24.3 million shares worth $1.7 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 7.13 million shares estimated at $497.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $390.94 million.