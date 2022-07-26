Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.24M. AGTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -937.84% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 5.41% up since then. When we look at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 903.24K.

Analysts gave the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGTC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Instantly AGTC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4099 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.26%, with the 5-day performance at 3.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is -54.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGTC’s forecast low is $2.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6386.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -440.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.11% over the past 6 months, a 15.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation will fall -7.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 18.80%.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 21 and September 26.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares while 30.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.38%. There are 30.00% institutions holding the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.04% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million AGTC shares worth $3.29 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.57% or 1.53 million shares worth $2.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $2.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $2.06 million.