An Overview Of Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

In the latest trading session, 2.18 million Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.77 changed hands at -$0.48 or -0.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.29B. ZEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.2% off its 52-week high of $153.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.16, which suggests the last value was 27.56% up since then. When we look at Zendesk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

Analysts gave the Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended ZEN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zendesk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Instantly ZEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 75.55 on Monday, 07/25/22 subtracted -0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is 29.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZEN’s forecast low is $77.50 with $193.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -158.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zendesk Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.57% over the past 6 months, a 9.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zendesk Inc. will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $405.35 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Zendesk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $434.72 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Zendesk Inc. earnings to increase by 1.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.01% per year.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 28.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Zendesk Inc. shares while 97.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.29%. There are 97.26% institutions holding the Zendesk Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 11.42 million ZEN shares worth $852.44 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 11.26 million shares worth $840.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.67 million shares estimated at $273.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 3.51 million shares worth around $262.23 million.