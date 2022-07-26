Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 11.45 million Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $101.68 changing hands around $0.62 or 0.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $285.12B. BABA’s current price is a discount, trading about -99.91% off its 52-week high of $203.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.28, which suggests the last value was 27.93% up since then. When we look at Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.13 million.

Analysts gave the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 57 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 9 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BABA as a Hold, 43 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Instantly BABA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 107.16 on Monday, 07/25/22 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.93%, with the 5-day performance at -2.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is -9.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1034.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BABA’s forecast low is $704.28 with $1553.24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1427.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -592.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alibaba Group Holding Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.99% over the past 6 months, a -14.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Limited will fall -30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.64 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $32.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.93 billion and $32.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -58.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.84% per year.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares while 17.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.97%. There are 17.97% institutions holding the Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.46% of the shares, roughly 39.69 million BABA shares worth $4.71 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 17.36 million shares worth $1.89 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 9.91 million shares estimated at $1.18 billion under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $687.46 million.