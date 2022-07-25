Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 72.95 million Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.30 changed hands at $0.73 or 46.50% during last session. TKLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -1769.57% off its 52-week high of $43.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 52.17% up since then. When we look at Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.37K.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

Instantly TKLF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 57.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.78 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 46.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.81%, with the 5-day performance at 57.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) is 98.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TKLF Dividends

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 480.00% of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd shares while 0.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -0.08%. There are 0.29% institutions holding the Yoshitsu Co. Ltd stock share, with Truist Financial Corp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 13133.0 TKLF shares worth $27841.0.

Truist Financial Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 13133.0 shares worth $27841.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.