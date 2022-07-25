What Is The Performance Outlook For Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.97 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $517.67M. PTGX’s current price is a discount, trading about -406.92% off its 52-week high of $50.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.91, which suggests the last value was 30.69% up since then. When we look at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PTGX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Instantly PTGX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.68 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.05%, with the 5-day performance at 4.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is 19.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.88% over the past 6 months, a -23.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. will fall -34.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $380k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $380k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.27 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -83.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.90%.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 08.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares while 112.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.30%. There are 112.67% institutions holding the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.65% of the shares, roughly 7.13 million PTGX shares worth $70.43 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.85% or 4.79 million shares worth $47.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.88 million shares estimated at $58.07 million under it, the former controlled 12.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $12.4 million.