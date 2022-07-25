What Is The Performance Outlook For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 9.29 million Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $5.11 changed hands at -$0.7 or -12.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $389.64M. BBBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -493.93% off its 52-week high of $30.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.49 million.

Analysts gave the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BBBY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.28.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.84 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -12.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.95%, with the 5-day performance at 3.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -22.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.49, meaning bulls need a downside of -46.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBBY’s forecast low is $1.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 80.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.95% over the past 6 months, a -516.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will fall -2,660.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.53 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022 will be $1.77 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings to decrease by -269.00%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 18.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 96.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.76%. There are 96.06% institutions holding the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.95% of the shares, roughly 15.59 million BBBY shares worth $351.31 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 13.8 million shares worth $201.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10.42 million shares estimated at $175.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 7.11 million shares worth around $115.51 million.