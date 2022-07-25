Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.58 million Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s per share price at $51.75 changed hands at -$5.31 or -9.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.15B. W’s last price was a discount, traded about -513.43% off its 52-week high of $317.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.31, which suggests the last value was 16.31% up since then. When we look at Wayfair Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.15 million.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 58.55 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -9.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is 7.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.95 days.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wayfair Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.01% over the past 6 months, a -400.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wayfair Inc. will fall -196.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.24 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Wayfair Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.23 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Wayfair Inc. earnings to decrease by -167.60%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.88% of Wayfair Inc. shares while 112.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.73%. There are 112.70% institutions holding the Wayfair Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.76% of the shares, roughly 11.69 million W shares worth $2.22 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.70% or 11.69 million shares worth $2.22 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 3.58 million shares estimated at $504.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $359.65 million.