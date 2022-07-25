Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 3.22 million Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.92 changed hands at -$0.46 or -13.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $447.40M. VLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -351.37% off its 52-week high of $13.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 56.16% up since then. When we look at Velo3D Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Analysts gave the Velo3D Inc. (VLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VLD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Velo3D Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Instantly VLD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.42 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -13.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.61%, with the 5-day performance at 10.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) is 67.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLD’s forecast low is $2.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Velo3D Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.52% over the past 6 months, a 65.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 217.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.01 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Velo3D Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $17.88 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 198.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Velo3D Inc. earnings to increase by 59.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.50% per year.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.13% of Velo3D Inc. shares while 53.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.26%. There are 53.69% institutions holding the Velo3D Inc. stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 20.63% of the shares, roughly 37.86 million VLD shares worth $295.72 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 20.63% or 37.86 million shares worth $295.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Baron Growth Fund. With 5.78 million shares estimated at $47.02 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $27.01 million.