Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -100.0% Loss

In the last trading session, 6.85 million Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.03 or -11.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.29M. TUEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -1772.0% off its 52-week high of $4.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at Tuesday Morning Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 858.23K.

Analysts gave the Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TUEM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Instantly TUEM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3827 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -11.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.04%, with the 5-day performance at -35.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) is -26.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 30.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUEM’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tuesday Morning Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.91% over the past 6 months, a 8.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tuesday Morning Corporation will rise 67.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $163.16 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tuesday Morning Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $183.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $162.81 million and $177.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Tuesday Morning Corporation earnings to increase by 101.30%.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 03 and February 07.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.91% of Tuesday Morning Corporation shares while 86.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.27%. There are 86.81% institutions holding the Tuesday Morning Corporation stock share, with Osmium Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 25.80% of the shares, roughly 22.24 million TUEM shares worth $24.46 million.

Osmium Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 25.80% or 22.24 million shares worth $24.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 1.47 million shares estimated at $3.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $2.16 million.