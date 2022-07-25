The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.3 million The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $1.70 changed hands at -$0.41 or -19.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.13M. NCTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -982.94% off its 52-week high of $18.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 32.94% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 687.81K.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -19.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.63%, with the 5-day performance at -8.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 28.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.25%. The 2022 estimates are for The9 Limited earnings to decrease by -134.20%.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 29.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.13% of The9 Limited shares while 8.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.32%. There are 8.15% institutions holding the The9 Limited stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.92% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million NCTY shares worth $3.79 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 0.24 million shares worth $1.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $2.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 16790.0 shares worth around $66320.0.