Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 17.52 million Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $4.31 changed hands at $0.24 or 5.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $104.78M. TRHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -933.64% off its 52-week high of $44.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 51.51% up since then. When we look at Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TRHC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Instantly TRHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 69.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.04 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 5.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.27%, with the 5-day performance at 69.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is 45.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRHC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -248.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.61% over the past 6 months, a -9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. will fall -400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.52 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $78.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82.31 million and $86.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. earnings to increase by 8.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.03% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares while 65.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.73%. There are 65.53% institutions holding the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.29% of the shares, roughly 3.69 million TRHC shares worth $55.41 million.

First Trust Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.41% or 3.47 million shares worth $52.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3.23 million shares estimated at $18.41 million under it, the former controlled 12.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.44% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $17.95 million.