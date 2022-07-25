Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Lose 0.00%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 27.56 million Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.98 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $142.98M. SDIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1101.01% off its 52-week high of $35.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 51.01% up since then. When we look at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Analysts gave the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SDIG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 62.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.77 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.81%, with the 5-day performance at 62.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 77.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SDIG’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -235.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.53% over the past 6 months, a 42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 545.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.94 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $42.53 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. earnings to increase by 138.40%.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.61% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares while 53.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.74%. There are 53.72% institutions holding the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock share, with Hound Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.06% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million SDIG shares worth $20.75 million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.67% or 1.14 million shares worth $14.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $8.27 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $6.53 million.