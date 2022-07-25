Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of LumiraDx Limited

In the last trading session, 4.05 million LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at $0.07 or 5.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $321.34M. LMDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -692.14% off its 52-week high of $11.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at LumiraDx Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.51K.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Instantly LMDX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.7000 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.29%, with the 5-day performance at -40.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) is -54.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMDX’s forecast low is $4.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -221.43% for it to hit the projected low.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LumiraDx Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.25% over the past 6 months, a -47.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.65 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that LumiraDx Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $53.95 million.

The 2022 estimates are for LumiraDx Limited earnings to increase by 33.00%.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.13% of LumiraDx Limited shares while 8.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.86%. There are 8.58% institutions holding the LumiraDx Limited stock share, with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.32% of the shares, roughly 5.57 million LMDX shares worth $49.66 million.

Senvest Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.46% or 1.57 million shares worth $13.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 24829.0 shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 3125.0 shares worth around $28125.0.