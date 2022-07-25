Stock Performance Of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.68 changed hands at -$2.64 or -3.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.68B. SE’s current price is a discount, trading about -399.06% off its 52-week high of $372.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.06, which suggests the last value was 27.61% up since then. When we look at Sea Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.13 million.

Analysts gave the Sea Limited (SE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SE as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sea Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.17.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 84.49 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.44%, with the 5-day performance at 11.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 8.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SE’s forecast low is $60.00 with $205.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -174.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sea Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.53% over the past 6 months, a 5.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sea Limited will fall -42.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -51.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.8 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Sea Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.76 billion and $1.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Sea Limited earnings to decrease by -13.30%.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.91% of Sea Limited shares while 61.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.90%.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC. With 28.07 million shares estimated at $6.28 billion under it, the former controlled 5.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sands Capital Management, LLC held about 3.53% of the shares, roughly 18.16 million shares worth around $4.06 billion.