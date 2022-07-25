Stock Performance Of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 12.18 million Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.50M. ADXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -419.19% off its 52-week high of $10.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 56.57% up since then. When we look at Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Analysts gave the Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ADXN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

Instantly ADXN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 100.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4900 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.52%, with the 5-day performance at 100.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) is 78.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 541.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADXN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -657.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Addex Therapeutics Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.82% over the past 6 months, a 30.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares while 17.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.87%. There are 17.87% institutions holding the Addex Therapeutics Ltd stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.66% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million ADXN shares worth $3.87 million.

Caxton Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.44% or 0.27 million shares worth $1.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.