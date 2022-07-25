Stock Performance And Forecast For HashiCorp Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.10 changing hands around $0.66 or 1.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.64B. HCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -201.91% off its 52-week high of $102.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.51, which suggests the last value was 25.19% up since then. When we look at HashiCorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HCP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HashiCorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 36.71 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.27%, with the 5-day performance at -2.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is 13.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.5 days.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HashiCorp Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.90% over the past 6 months, a -8.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.7 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that HashiCorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $100.95 million.

The 2022 estimates are for HashiCorp Inc. earnings to decrease by -241.20%.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of HashiCorp Inc. shares while 123.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.64%. There are 123.44% institutions holding the HashiCorp Inc. stock share, with Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 82.39% of the shares, roughly 26.22 million HCP shares worth $1.42 billion.

Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.02% or 7.01 million shares worth $637.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $43.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $71.71 million.