Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.20 changed hands at -$0.45 or -9.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.12M. SIDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -607.14% off its 52-week high of $29.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 70.0% up since then. When we look at Sidus Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.81 million.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 48.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.04 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -9.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.08%, with the 5-day performance at 48.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -6.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 91760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Sidus Space Inc. earnings to increase by 20.00%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sidus Space Inc. shares while 1.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.46%. There are 1.46% institutions holding the Sidus Space Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 53950.0 SIDU shares worth $0.57 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 33164.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.