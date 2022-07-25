Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -10.78% Decline

In the last trading session, 2.91 million Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $13.16 changed hands at -$1.59 or -10.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $533.37M. RYTM’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.57% off its 52-week high of $20.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 76.9% up since then. When we look at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RYTM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Instantly RYTM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.25 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -10.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.86%, with the 5-day performance at 31.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 175.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RYTM’s forecast low is $6.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -203.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 54.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 73.39% over the past 6 months, a -167.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 432.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.64 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $274k and $930k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 863.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 369.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 53.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.00% per year.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 104.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.78%. There are 104.46% institutions holding the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.49% of the shares, roughly 6.29 million RYTM shares worth $72.48 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.75% or 4.91 million shares worth $49.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 4.8 million shares estimated at $35.59 million under it, the former controlled 9.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $10.47 million.