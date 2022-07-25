Performance & Trends Of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) Stock

In the last trading session, 3.74 million Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at $0.11 or 6.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.91M. BFRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -674.07% off its 52-week high of $14.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 14.81% up since then. When we look at Biofrontera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 497.83K.

Analysts gave the Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BFRI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biofrontera Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Instantly BFRI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9599 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 6.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.87%, with the 5-day performance at 10.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) is -5.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BFRI’s forecast low is $11.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -958.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -482.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biofrontera Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.75% over the past 6 months, a 92.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Biofrontera Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $8.4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Biofrontera Inc. earnings to decrease by -211.80%.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.77% of Biofrontera Inc. shares while 3.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.45%. There are 3.97% institutions holding the Biofrontera Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.44% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million BFRI shares worth $0.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.90% or 0.15 million shares worth $1.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.83 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 43442.0 shares worth around $0.33 million.