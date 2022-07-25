Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.05 million Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.67M. PSHG’s last price was a discount, traded about -2441.67% off its 52-week high of $6.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 4.17% up since then. When we look at Performance Shipping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Analysts gave the Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PSHG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Performance Shipping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Instantly PSHG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -55.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.40%, with the 5-day performance at -55.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) is -64.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSHG’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Performance Shipping Inc. will fall -1.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Performance Shipping Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $5.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Performance Shipping Inc. earnings to decrease by -368.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 03 and March 07.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.44% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares while 9.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.01%. There are 9.86% institutions holding the Performance Shipping Inc. stock share, with Ruffer LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.33% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million PSHG shares worth $0.32 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.29% or 55934.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 40265.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares.