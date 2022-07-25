Performance Report And Forecasts For Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR)

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.48 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $319.72M. KLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -464.52% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 46.77% up since then. When we look at Kaltura Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 698.62K.

Analysts gave the Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended KLTR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kaltura Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) trade information

Instantly KLTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.61 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.41%, with the 5-day performance at 21.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) is 30.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KLTR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kaltura Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.62% over the past 6 months, a 69.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.75 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Kaltura Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $44.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.6 million and $41.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kaltura Inc. earnings to decrease by -66.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.50% per year.

KLTR Dividends

Kaltura Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.78% of Kaltura Inc. shares while 42.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.53%. There are 42.06% institutions holding the Kaltura Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.31% of the shares, roughly 14.44 million KLTR shares worth $48.68 million.

Intel Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.30% or 8.04 million shares worth $27.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $1.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.62 million.