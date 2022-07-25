Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST): Don’t Ditch OUST Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.66 changed hands at -$0.16 or -8.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $340.39M. OUST’s current price is a discount, trading about -540.96% off its 52-week high of $10.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 8.43% up since then. When we look at Ouster Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Ouster Inc. (OUST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OUST as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ouster Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -8.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.00%, with the 5-day performance at 2.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is -8.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OUST’s forecast low is $2.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -863.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ouster Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.00% over the past 6 months, a -8.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ouster Inc. will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 114.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.32 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ouster Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $20.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.36 million and $8.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 108.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 130.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ouster Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.05% of Ouster Inc. shares while 29.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.84%. There are 29.12% institutions holding the Ouster Inc. stock share, with Tao Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.48% of the shares, roughly 11.25 million OUST shares worth $58.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.12% or 10.63 million shares worth $55.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.66 million shares estimated at $12.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $17.75 million.