ONEM Stock Forecast 2022: 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Remains Strong With -5.7% Downside

In the latest trading session, 4.47 million 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.03 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.35B. ONEM’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.22% off its 52-week high of $30.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.94, which suggests the last value was 65.12% up since then. When we look at 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Analysts gave the 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended ONEM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Instantly ONEM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 70.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.28 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.39%, with the 5-day performance at 70.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is 103.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.31, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ONEM’s forecast low is $12.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.54% for it to hit the projected low.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 1Life Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.72% over the past 6 months, a -14.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 1Life Healthcare Inc. will fall -60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $264.38 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $274.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $115.67 million and $125.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 128.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 118.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for 1Life Healthcare Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.70%.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 08.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.10% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares while 82.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.79%. There are 82.03% institutions holding the 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 17.67 million ONEM shares worth $300.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.45% or 14.45 million shares worth $245.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.65 million shares estimated at $96.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $75.41 million.