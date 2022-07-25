Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.85 million Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.08. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.53 changing hands around $0.09 or 3.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $486.00M. NATâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -32.41% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 44.66% up since then. When we look at Nordic American Tankers Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.98 million.

Analysts gave the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NAT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nordic American Tankers Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Instantly NAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.56 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 3.48% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.38%, with the 5-day performance at 13.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 20.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NATâ€™s forecast low is $1.90 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -97.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordic American Tankers Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 49.69% over the past 6 months, a 80.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 169.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.4 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Nordic American Tankers Limitedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $39.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 174.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings to decrease by -414.50%.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28. The 2.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 2.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.85% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares while 29.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.07%. There are 29.21% institutions holding the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.12% of the shares, roughly 9.9 million NAT shares worth $21.08 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.11% or 6.02 million shares worth $10.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.12 million shares estimated at $9.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $5.56 million.