MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.07 million MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.54 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $377.76M. ML’s last price was a discount, traded about -636.36% off its 52-week high of $11.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 24.03% up since then. When we look at MoneyLion Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the MoneyLion Inc. (ML) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ML as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MoneyLion Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Instantly ML was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.79%, with the 5-day performance at 16.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) is 2.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ML’s forecast low is $5.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -289.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -224.68% for it to hit the projected low.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MoneyLion Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.44% over the past 6 months, a 48.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.56 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that MoneyLion Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $66.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for MoneyLion Inc. earnings to decrease by -127.70%.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.95% of MoneyLion Inc. shares while 39.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.67%. There are 39.20% institutions holding the MoneyLion Inc. stock share, with StepStone Group LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.36% of the shares, roughly 24.41 million ML shares worth $98.37 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 7.78 million shares worth $31.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Arbitrage Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.91 million shares estimated at $4.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $5.18 million.