Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.34 changed hands at -$0.23 or -3.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.62B. LAZR’s current price is a discount, trading about -276.97% off its 52-week high of $23.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.61, which suggests the last value was 11.51% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Analysts gave the Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LAZR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.40 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.15%, with the 5-day performance at 8.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is -11.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LAZR’s forecast low is $9.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -483.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -41.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Luminar Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.20% over the past 6 months, a -78.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Luminar Technologies Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.59 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Luminar Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $11.51 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Luminar Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 73.00%.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.48% of Luminar Technologies Inc. shares while 47.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.65%. There are 47.28% institutions holding the Luminar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.55% of the shares, roughly 19.22 million LAZR shares worth $122.31 million.

G2VP I Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 10.6 million shares worth $67.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.58 million shares estimated at $41.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 5.54 million shares worth around $35.26 million.