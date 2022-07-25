Investors Could Make 67.21% On Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Stock

In the last trading session, 4.47 million Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.05 changed hands at -$0.41 or -11.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.87M. RDBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -792.46% off its 52-week high of $27.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 47.21% up since then. When we look at Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.87 million.

Analysts gave the Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RDBX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.95.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Instantly RDBX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.92 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -11.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.84%, with the 5-day performance at -30.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) is -69.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -306.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDBX’s forecast low is $0.50 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 67.21% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 83.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.29 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $103.09 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Redbox Entertainment Inc. earnings to decrease by -131.10%.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.11% of Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares while 106.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 127.21%. There are 106.71% institutions holding the Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 22.29% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million RDBX shares worth $20.85 million.

Omni Partners US LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 1.19 million shares worth $11.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $2.99 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.12 million.