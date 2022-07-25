Investor Confidence Inclines As iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Shares Gain $0.01

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -4.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.88M. IBIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -444.0% off its 52-week high of $1.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 12.0% up since then. When we look at iBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2687 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is -27.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iBio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.11% over the past 6 months, a -17.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iBio Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that iBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $491k and $500k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.00%. The 2022 estimates are for iBio Inc. earnings to increase by 80.30%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 26 and September 30.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of iBio Inc. shares while 18.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.98%. There are 18.94% institutions holding the iBio Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 15.22 million IBIO shares worth $3.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.23% or 9.24 million shares worth $2.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.85 million shares estimated at $1.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $1.17 million.