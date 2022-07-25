Investing In Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 5.2 million Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.34 changed hands at -$0.16 or -10.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $348.05M. BITF’s last price was a discount, traded about -598.51% off its 52-week high of $9.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 22.39% up since then. When we look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

Analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BITF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -10.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.47%, with the 5-day performance at 14.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 2.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BITF’s forecast low is $5.45 with $5.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -306.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -306.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bitfarms Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.79% over the past 6 months, a 46.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Bitfarms Ltd. earnings to increase by 168.10%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.85% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares while 12.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.05%. There are 12.96% institutions holding the Bitfarms Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.20% of the shares, roughly 8.35 million BITF shares worth $42.18 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.64% or 3.26 million shares worth $16.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 7.78 million shares estimated at $28.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $5.27 million.