Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $210.90M. HYMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -216.33% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 71.43% up since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.70 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -3.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.20%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -23.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -97.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.04 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 62.40%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.03% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares while 19.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.76%. There are 19.57% institutions holding the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock share, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.38% of the shares, roughly 24.39 million HYMC shares worth $14.97 million.

Whitebox Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.34% or 8.55 million shares worth $5.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.32 million.