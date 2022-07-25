HEXO Corp. (HEXO): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 3.58 million HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $130.80M. HEXO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2210.53% off its 52-week high of $4.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 5.26% up since then. When we look at HEXO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.72 million.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

Instantly HEXO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2338 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -5.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.76%, with the 5-day performance at 4.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) is -5.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HEXO’s forecast low is $0.12 with $0.39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.84% for it to hit the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HEXO Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.03% over the past 6 months, a -328.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HEXO Corp. will rise 87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.58 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HEXO Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $35.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.62 million and $45.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.40%. The 2022 estimates are for HEXO Corp. earnings to increase by 87.30%.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 14.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.73% of HEXO Corp. shares while 17.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.85%. There are 17.36% institutions holding the HEXO Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 30.88 million HEXO shares worth $6.01 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.40% or 27.35 million shares worth $5.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 30.88 million shares estimated at $6.01 million under it, the former controlled 6.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 8.62 million shares worth around $1.68 million.