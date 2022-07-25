Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.80 changed hands at -$0.3 or -4.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $382.84M. GBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -321.62% off its 52-week high of $28.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.96, which suggests the last value was 41.76% up since then. When we look at Generation Bio Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 357.10K.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Instantly GBIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.52 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.95%, with the 5-day performance at -5.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) is -0.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.74 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Generation Bio Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.19% over the past 6 months, a -20.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Generation Bio Co. will fall -12.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Generation Bio Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Generation Bio Co. earnings to decrease by -21.70%.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.28% of Generation Bio Co. shares while 95.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.87%. There are 95.54% institutions holding the Generation Bio Co. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.15% of the shares, roughly 8.65 million GBIO shares worth $61.22 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.95% or 8.54 million shares worth $60.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2.55 million shares estimated at $18.02 million under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 4.30% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $12.57 million.