Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 2.7 million Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.71 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.11B. YMM’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.24% off its 52-week high of $19.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.12, which suggests the last value was 52.7% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.59 million.

Analysts gave the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YMM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.24 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.90%, with the 5-day performance at 10.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is -1.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.49 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $167.46 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $203.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -87.70%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares while 35.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.84%. There are 35.84% institutions holding the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock share, with All-Stars Investment Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.25% of the shares, roughly 48.99 million YMM shares worth $410.04 million.

All-Stars Investment Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 49.09 million shares worth $327.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 23.0 million shares estimated at $192.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares.