FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.87 million FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.34 changing hands around $1.76 or 18.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $222.45M. FAZE’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.8% off its 52-week high of $15.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.02, which suggests the last value was 29.28% up since then. When we look at FaZe Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.48K.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Instantly FAZE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.67 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 18.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.34%, with the 5-day performance at -5.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) is -3.62% down.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of FaZe Holdings Inc. shares while 65.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.73%. There are 65.73% institutions holding the FaZe Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cowen and Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.22% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million FAZE shares worth $11.33 million.

Centiva Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 0.9 million shares worth $10.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $2.58 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 55024.0 shares worth around $0.67 million.