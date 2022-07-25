Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 3.41 million Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.22 changing hands around $0.28 or 3.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.25B. CPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.8% off its 52-week high of $10.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was 61.91% up since then. When we look at Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.01 million.

Analysts gave the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CPG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.45 on Friday, 07/22/22 added 3.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.96%, with the 5-day performance at 4.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is -8.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPG’s forecast low is $9.26 with $17.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crescent Point Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.78% over the past 6 months, a 276.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Crescent Point Energy Corp. will fall -90.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 170.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $701.33 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $653.06 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 186.40%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 4.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 4.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares while 42.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.90%. There are 42.76% institutions holding the Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 31.0 million CPG shares worth $165.52 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.18% or 18.23 million shares worth $132.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 23.46 million shares estimated at $151.05 million under it, the former controlled 4.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 7.83 million shares worth around $50.45 million.