Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CSCW Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 7.64 million Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -8.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.76M. CSCW’s last price was a discount, traded about -861.54% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.71 million.

Analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CSCW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Instantly CSCW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1545 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.67%, with the 5-day performance at 1.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is 1.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSCW’s forecast low is $120.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92207.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92207.69% for it to hit the projected low.

CSCW Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.83% of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares while 0.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.44%. There are 0.36% institutions holding the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million CSCW shares worth $84895.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 0.1 million shares worth $51858.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 55164.0 shares worth around $13029.0.