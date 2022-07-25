Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Shares Are Down -71.94% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 11.99 million Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $70.82 changed hands at -$3.16 or -4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.62B. COIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -420.9% off its 52-week high of $368.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.83, which suggests the last value was 42.35% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.13 million.

Analysts gave the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended COIN as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 79.00 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.94%, with the 5-day performance at 31.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 36.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $106.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COIN’s forecast low is $42.00 with $290.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -309.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coinbase Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.04% over the past 6 months, a -158.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coinbase Global Inc. will fall -97.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -101.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Coinbase Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.78 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Coinbase Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.30%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.83% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares while 46.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.47%. There are 46.60% institutions holding the Coinbase Global Inc. stock share, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.26% of the shares, roughly 10.86 million COIN shares worth $2.74 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.02% or 6.98 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 3.75 million shares estimated at $946.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $699.06 million.